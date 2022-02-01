Cardigan: Family heartbroken after woman, 27, dies in crash
A family say they are "absolutely heartbroken" after a 27-year-old woman died in a car crash in Ceredigion.
Sophie Louise Evans, from Cilgerran, died in a crash on the A484 between Cardigan and Llechryd on Saturday.
A 23-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident has been released on bail, police said.
"It is with great sadness that we announce our beautiful daughter Sophie has been tragically taken away from us," the family said in a statement.
"Sophie was a devoted mum to her beautiful son, a cherished daughter, much-loved sister and auntie and will be deeply missed by everyone.
"Anyone who knew Sophie knows that she was a larger-than-life character who lit up the room wherever she went with her craziness, she was the life and soul of the party and an inspiration to so many people.
"Thank you to everyone who has reached out with messages of condolences and support, it has meant so much to the whole family and we would now like time to grieve and would ask to be given privacy in which to do so."
An inquest into Ms Evans' death has been opened and adjourned to a date to be fixed..