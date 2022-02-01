Cardiff City hike away ticket prices after vandalism
Cardiff City FC say they are increasing away ticket prices to pay for damage caused by fans at a recent match.
The club offered to pay for the repairs after supporters damaged the toilets at Bristol City's Ashton Gate stadium.
Photos and video posted on social media showed extensive damage to roofing and cabling at the Championship ground.
Cardiff said they had banned three supporters, and would be adding £1 to the cost of adult and young adult tickets from 12 February at Milwall.
The club said it had made the decision "in consultation with Cardiff City supporter bodies".
"We are currently in the process of working with South Wales Police and Avon & Somerset Police to hold the persons who caused the damage at Ashton Gate accountable for their reprehensible actions," the club added in a statement.