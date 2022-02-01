Corwen: Cyclist dies after crash with Mitsubishi Shogun
- Published
A cyclist has died following a crash with a 4x4 vehicle on Monday afternoon.
Despite the efforts of an off-duty nurse and police officer, the man was pronounced dead at the scene on the A5 near Corwen.
North Wales Police confirmed it had received reports of a crash involving a bicycle and a Mitsubishi Shogun shortly after 17:30 GMT.
It happened before the 40mph sign at Llidiart-y-Parc heading towards Llangollen.
Sgt Raymond Williams issued an appeal for witnesses with information.
"We would like to offer our profound sympathies with the man's family and friends," he said.
"Our investigation is underway, and I would like to thank all those who have contacted us so far.
"However, we continue to appeal to anybody who may have been travelling along the A5 around the time of the collision and who may have dash cam footage to contact us.
"I believe the cyclist had left Corwen and cycled along the A5 towards the location of the collision."