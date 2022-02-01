Pontnewynydd: Arrest after car crashes into people outside pub
- Published
A woman was injured and a man has been arrested after a car crashed into a group of people outside a pub.
The woman was taken to hospital after the incident at the Royal Oak pub in George Street, Pontnewynydd, Torfaen, at about 01:05 GMT on Saturday.
She has since been discharged and a 30-year-old man arrested on suspicion of a number of offences has been released pending further enquiries.
CCTV footage showing the incident has been released by the pub's management.
It shows the car crashing at speed into drinkers and benches outside the front of the pub, before the driver is confronted.
Gwent Police confirmed a man was arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle while over the legal limit of alcohol, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
In a statement, the pub said it suffered some serious damage to the front of the property but the injured woman "was and remains our first priority".
'In harm's way'
It added: "We have been in constant contact and will do all we can to help her. The event has shook us as a pub, as we work hard to ensure a safe and friendly environment for all our customers, old and new."
The management thanked people who had "put themselves in harm's way" to help, adding "that is why we love the community of our pub, and we appreciate every single one of you".
The Royal Oak was shut on Saturday for repairs before reopening on Sunday.