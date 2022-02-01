No further action over Pembrokeshire council chief pay-off
- Published
Councillors have agreed to take no further measures following a critical report into a £95,000 pay-off to a former chief executive.
Ian Westley was awarded the figure as part of a deal to leave his role at Pembrokeshire council in November 2020.
Councillors were told that two of three options before them - to reject the agreement or to ratify it - would bring considerable extra costs.
Instead, they voted to take no action at an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday.
A report by the auditor general for Wales spoke of a serious breakdown in governance at the council when it agreed the settlement in November 2020, and described the payment to Mr Westley as "contrary to law".
Following the meeting, the council said it accepted and noted the auditor's report, including an acknowledgement that it had taken action to improve governance and decision making.
Council leader councillor David Simpson had earlier said he would apologise for any mistakes he had made in the settlement process, but that he had acted on official advice.
Opposition leader councillor Jamie Adams said that although Mr Simpson had been given advice, "he made the decision".
"The advice is there to be challenged," he said.
That stage of the meeting voted to simply note the report.
There was then a vote about whether further debate on future action should go into private session, and the vote went in favour of the meeting remaining in public.
Councillors were advised they had three possible options: to reject the agreement, to ratify it or simply do nothing.
They were advised that the first two options brought legal problems and extra costs for the council, and voted overwhelmingly in favour of doing nothing.