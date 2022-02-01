Cost of living: Tough choices for young in Wales
By Miriam Barker
BBC News
- Published
The rising cost of living poses difficult choices for many people.
Inflation is at its highest level for 30 years. Rents increased by 7.7% in Wales in the year up to September. National Insurance is rising and energy bills are set to soar.
While lots are hit by these changes, what impact is it having on young people in Wales in lower-wage jobs or at university?
Callum Lea, 26, from Cardiff, works in retail and lives in a studio flat by himself. He said all aspects of his life had been affected as his budget gets squeezed.
He said: "The increase in the cost of living has been huge, it has affected what I do on a day-to-day basis, basically every decision I make.
"I have to focus on the necessities which is a roof over my head, electric, heating and food really, that is what is most important, end of."
Callum said he budgeted as best he could so he can join friends in social activities, but he had to consider if he would be able to pay his rent and bills when invited to events.
He said: "I don't go out often for food or nights out, I stay in because my luxury is having my own space, which is wild because I live in a studio, it isn't a big house, but that technically is the luxury I have.
"I want to be able to treat myself and go on holidays but financially it just isn't possible and I have noticed it getting harder... I am thinking more that 'I can't afford this from the supermarket' or 'I can't do this'.
"I have just noticed everything going up, my broadband, my electric, and I with those outgoings increasing, and it isn't anything extravagant, I just need them to survive, it is just getting harder."
Instead of dinners or nights out with friends, Callum invites them over for a night in at his flat, where he often leaves open the oven door for heat and boils the kettle to wash the dishes to avoid putting the boiler on.
Among all this, his rent has increased.
'Difficult to think about the future'
"When I moved into this place I negotiated the rent, and that was the maximum of what I could afford, but it has gone up again, and I tried to negotiate... but it just means I am spending more on rent which means I have to make cuts elsewhere.
"It is difficult to think about the future. I am trying to stay positive and I have done a lot of soul searching this year, and it isn't just this year my bills will go up, it is every year.
"I have had to think about what I can do, and look at maybe going back to study and better my credentials, investing in myself so I can better my prospects but it means starting from scratch again, and I can't afford to."
Zoe Coleman, 22, from Pembroke Dock, is currently studying at Cardiff University.
She said the rise in living costs was not affecting her too much while studying, but she was concerned about high prices after she leaves university.
She said: "I know I am going to have to move back into my parents, and rent is so high let alone the money to buy a house.
"It's really stressful, because I don't want to be living at my parents forever, and a lot of people I know who have already moved back home, they are stuck at their parents because they have no choice but to live there."
Zoe feels "lucky" compared to some friends, but she said her food budget still meant she lives off supermarket offers and pasta sauce sachets.
She said a friend was recently considering leaving their accommodation, but could not afford to move into Zoe's house as the rent was £10 more per month.
"It is awful, because everything is rising, our rent, food, but our pay isn't, it just really isn't fair.
"You can see it affecting their learning though as they are focusing so much on worrying about how much income they have and they can't really focus on university and enjoying themselves so it isn't really ideal."