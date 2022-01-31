Covid: Welsh hospitals see cases fall by 20%
The number of Covid patients in hospitals in Wales has fallen by 20% in a week, according to the latest figures from Digital Health and Care Wales.
The average number of hospital patients with confirmed Covid dropped to 551 on Friday, two-and-a-half times less than the same time last year.
There were 18 patients in critical care with Covid, which is the lowest number since early August.
Eleven deaths were reported by Public Health Wales on Monday.
Although hospital cases are falling, with many patients being treated primarily for other conditions, the case rate in Wales has risen to 551.9 recorded cases per 100,000.
That means a daily average case number of 2,486 positive tests a day, which is 76% lower than the peak in early January.
There are 17 "hotspots" in communities with case rates over 1,000 cases per 100,000, more than half of them in Newport, which is the local authority with the highest case rate at 927.1 per 100,000.
The largest rises were seen in Pembrokeshire and the Vale of Glamorgan, although cases are falling in some areas.
About 30% of cases are in the under-19 age group, around the same proportion as a week ago.
There have been 1,886,231 boosters and third doses given out in Wales, 84% of those eligible for the jab.