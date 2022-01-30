Cardiff: Man sexually assaulted in street near museum
- Published
Police are hunting a man after a serious sexual assault was carried out on another man in a city street.
He was attacked after being forced to walk along a path leading behind Cardiff's National Museum of Wales on Saturday between 03:00 and 03:30 GMT.
South Wales Police said the assault followed an altercation between the victim and suspect in Park Place.
The attacker is described as mixed race with black hair, aged in his 20s and about 5ft 9in tall (175cm).
