Port Talbot: Arrest after man, 70, dies following assault
Police have arrested a man after a 70-year-old died following an assault.
The man from Taibach, Port Talbot, died in hospital after being found at premises on Dan Y Bryn Road on Thursday at 11:40 GMT.
A 58-year-old man arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent has been released from custody on bail.
South Wales Police said officers were not looking for anyone else in connection with the case.
