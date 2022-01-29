BBC News

St Asaph: Man dies after hit by vehicle near Talardy Hotel

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption,
The man died at the scene on the A525 near the Talardy Hotel on Friday night

A 23-year-old pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle.

It happened close to the Talardy Hotel in St Asaph, Denbighshire, at 21:20 GMT on Friday.

Sgt Jason Diamond of North Wales Police said officers were trying to trace "anyone who may have witnessed the collision or may have seen a male walking on the road around this time".

The man, who was from outside the area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics