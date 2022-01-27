Bute Park attack: Doctor's attackers 'laughed' and 'were having fun'
Three people accused of murdering a psychiatrist in a city centre park "laughed" and seemed to be "having fun" as they attacked him, a court heard.
Dr Gary Jenkins, 54, died 16 days after he was attacked in Bute Park, Cardiff, on 20 July.
Lee Strickland, 36, Jason Edwards, 25, and a girl, aged 16 at the time, admit manslaughter and robbery, but deny his murder.
On Thursday, a witness told a jury he had tried to protect Dr Jenkins.
Louis Williams, told the jury at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court he had crouched down and tried to create a barrier around Dr Jenkins, but the three defendants had turned on him.
He told police he had been in the park for a few hours when he heard shouting and swearing.
"It sounded aggressive. It sounded like there was a fight or an altercation," he said.
Mr Williams said he saw a man on the floor with three people around him, pulling at his bag and kicking and punching him.
He said the three were "egging each other on, laughing and aggressive", and shouting: "We're robbing him."
"It was like they were having fun, they think it's funny, it was just enjoyment for them," he told police in an interview, which was played to the jury.
Mr Williams said he shouted out "stop it, stop it" on several occasions and tried to pull the three people off Dr Jenkins, as well as bending down to try to protect him.
"They kicked me - I wonder why they didn't hurt me more and why they were hurting him so much," he added.
As time went on, Mr Williams said Dr Jenkins moved and struggled less and did not say anything directly to him.
Mr Williams eventually ran to get help and when he returned, the police had arrived and paramedics were attempting to resuscitate Dr Jenkins.
He added: "I wish I'd just stayed there, I wish I'd tried to fight more - I just couldn't for some reason. I regret that. But I wasn't a coward, I did try to help him."
The court previously heard the three defendants had been "in search of vulnerable gay men who were in the park" to rob.
Dr Jenkins had been married with two daughters, but had separated from his wife and was openly bisexual when he moved back to his home city of Cardiff about six years ago, the jury has been told.
The trial continues.