Covid: Newport man spent most of £50,000 loan on drugs
- Published
A man has been given a six-year bankruptcy order after spending most of a £50,000 Covid loan on drugs.
Louis Glyn Maxwell, 35, from Newport, obtained the Bounce Back Loan in August 2020 after overstating his projected income for Mr Tow Recovery Logistics.
He spent about £22,000 of the loan on a tow truck, but the rest on Class A drugs. He later sold the tow truck to buy more drugs.
Mr Maxwell cannot borrow more than £500 without disclosing his bankrupt status.
He was the sole owner of Mr Tow Recovery Logistics, which was established in 2019 and operated in the Newport area, which he ran using a Jeep Cherokee and a trailer.
At the time he was serving convictions for driving offences which meant he was not allowed to drive.
He filed for bankruptcy in August 2021, triggering an Insolvency Service investigation.
On 18 January, UK government Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng accepted a six-year bankruptcy restrictions undertaking from Mr Maxwell.
Among other restrictions, he cannot act as a company director without the court's permission.
Sue Tovey of the Insolvency Service said: "Taxpayers' money was made available to help genuine businesses get through the lockdown period and where there have been abuses, we will not hesitate to take action."