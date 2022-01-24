Gary Jenkins: Three admit Bute Park attack but deny murder
Two men and a teenage girl have admitted attacking a doctor in a city park - but have denied his murder.
Dr Gary Jenkins, 54, was assaulted in Cardiff's Bute Park in the early hours of 20 July.
The father-of-two was left with a severe brain injury and died 16 days later.
Jason Edwards, 25, Lee Strickland, 36, and a 17-year-old girl pleaded guilty in Merthyr Crown Court to manslaughter and robbery.
The 17-year-old girl cannot be identified due to legal reasons.
On the first day of their trial, the three defendants also admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH), but have previously pleaded not guilty to murder.
The trial continues and is expected to last four weeks.