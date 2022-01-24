Mayhill riot: South Wales Police response criticised in independent review
Police have been criticised over their handling of a riot which broke out in Swansea, in an independent review that said residents were left "unprotected".
Cars were burnt and windows smashed in the Mayhill area after a vigil to a young man who had died turned violent.
Ethan Powell's father Jonathan Russ later condemned those who rioted at his son's vigil in May 2021, calling them "scumbags".
South Wales Police has now apologised for its slow response.
Seven police officers were injured and 20 people were arrested on suspicion of unlawful violence following the disturbances.
A joint review between Swansea council, South Wales Police and its Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) was led by a panel made up of chairwoman Prof Elwen Evans QC, police expert Martin Jones, and local government consultant Jack Straw.
The report found a senior officer on the ground that night requested support from specialist public order officers but was twice denied it.
The officer was so frustrated, he had to go outside the chain of command to authorise support but it was too late.
In its conclusions, the panel said: "Despite the absence of a full investigation, it is clear to the panel that significant failings are evident throughout this event.
"Currently available evidence strongly suggests failings in command structures and decisions, operational decisions and tactics, and communications."
The report continued: "The full extent of these failings and explanations for any failings can only be determined by a forensic investigation.
"All of the available evidence shows clearly that the residents of Waun Wen Road, Mayhill were left unprotected for a significant period of time on the 20 May 2021.
"Further analysis will not alter this fact, but should address more completely the question 'Why?'."
'Police let us down'
The panel heard from residents as part of its review.
It said: "There was evident raw emotion and distress in the re-living of experiences of that night and its aftermath.
"Some of the views shared with us include the following: 'the police let us down'; 'they didn't protect us'; 'they failed to protect us'; 'they weren't there for us when we needed them'; and 'we don't understand why they didn't do anything'."
The report also said while there were no fatalities or serious physical injury, "the criminal behaviours on that night presented a significant threat to life and to property".
It also said any assessment of the riot "must start with a recognition that criminal responsibility sits with the adults and young people who committed criminal offences".
But it added it was clear there was "significant" work to be done by police to re-establish trust and confidence following the incident.
South Wales Police Chief Constable Jeremy Vaughan said: "I want to apologise to all those who have been affected by this incident and particularly those local residents who were tormented by those responsible.
"We failed to take action quickly enough on the night and for that I am truly sorry."