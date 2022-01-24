Court upholds CPS Christopher Kapessa river death charge decision
The High Court has upheld a decision not to charge a 14-year-old boy who allegedly caused another teenager's death.
Christopher Kapessa, 13, was reportedly pushed into the River Cynon in Rhondda Cynon Taf in 2019.
Police found evidence he was pushed, but the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) decided not to prosecute, prompting a legal challenge.
Monday's decision was dubbed a "painful blow" for Christopher's family.
At a judicial review hearing at the High Court earlier this month, the CPS's decision was described by the family's barrister, Michael Mansfield QC, as "unreasonable or irrational".
He said Christopher and his family were "relatively new" to the area and were a black family living in a predominantly white area.
The CPS argued it was "not in the public interest" to prosecute the suspect.
It denied that race played any part in its decision, which was claimed by Christopher's mother.
In a statement, Ms Joseph said: "I am not driven to seek justice because I am grief stricken or because of personal vendetta.
"I am purely seeking justice according to the law because the law tells me that I have the right to fair treatment, what is morally right and so I seek to understand what exactly happened to my son.
"To date, I nor my family have been given the opportunity. We need answers and deserve them without delay."
A judicial review is a procedure that allows anyone who has been affected by a decision or a failure to act by a public authority to apply to the courts to rule whether those actions were lawful or not.
Ms Joseph's solicitor, Daniel Cooper, said the High Court decision was "very disappointing".
"We are considering the judgement and will decide with her on the next steps," he said.
Supporters of the family campaign lit candles outside the hearing last week to remember Christopher, who would have turned 16 earlier this month.
Suresh Grover, coordinator of the Justice Campaign, described the decision as a "cruel blow".
"The alarm bells have been rung forcing us to redouble our efforts to support Alina's quest for justice," he said.
The CPS has been asked to comment.