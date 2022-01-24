Firefighters tackle large blaze at Pandy Yard, Tregarth
Firefighters were called to a large blaze at a yard which broke out on Sunday evening.
Villagers had been advised to stay away following the callout at Pandy Yard, Tregarth, Gwynedd, at 20:15 GMT.
Four fire crews tackled the blaze at the site which residents said included a wood mill.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service is due to inspect the scene on Monday.
