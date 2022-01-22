Swansea City: Fans' return to stadium 'like Christmas'
Football fans said it was "like Christmas" as they flooded back into stadiums on Saturday to support their team as Covid restrictions were lifted.
Six weeks since Swansea City fans were last allowed into the Swansea.com ground, they were rewarded with a 1-0 win over Preston.
The Supporters Trust said it made a "phenomenal" difference to the players.
Many fans said they were excited to be back, but accepted the need for previous restrictions.
Lyn Davies, from Skewen, said: "It's always nice to get down to the stadium to watch them, but it's been a while and I'm really excited - for everyone.
"Sometimes you've got to go by the restrictions, you can't argue with them. It has been a long time but it's so nice to be back.
"I think it makes a tremendous difference... fingers crossed there'll be enough today to do the job for us."
'We've got 16,000 people singing Hymns and Arias'
Paul Barrett, secretary of the Swansea City Supporters Trust, said: "I'm pleased that the peak is dropping off now and I want people back into stadiums. I think we're making some progress on that in terms of how protected we are."
He added people "accept the situation as it is - we've been in this for two years now," but that it was disappointing to go back to the situation whereby England was allowed to carry on and Wales weren't, which I didn't quite agree with personally".
Mr Barrett said fans make a "phenomenal" difference to the team's performance.
"All the players, every club, every manager will tell you that we are the 12th man - and we've got 16,000 people singing Hymns and Arias and I think it makes a hell of a difference to the players on the field.
"There's no doubt about it that the performances on the field will improve."
'I had loss from Covid'
Kelly Hennessey, from Merthyr Tydfil, said the restrictions had also affected the matchday atmosphere for the players.
"I can imagine it's boring for them not having anyone standing round them," she said.
Asked if the restrictions had been in place for too long, she said: "I had a loss from Covid so, no not really but then obviously the club loses money by not having fans in as well."
Ceri Stone, vice chair of the Swansea Supporters Trust, said: "It's like having a second Christmas. It's been six weeks since we've been there so I can't wait."
"The club, as soon as the lockdown was announced in early December, they were fantastic.
"They provided season ticket holders with streams to watch the games that would go ahead. They responded superbly, they do really look out for the fans."