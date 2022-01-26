Iwan Gwyn: Dad drowned after Ghana water scooter accident
A dad-of-three who died in Ghana after falling from a water scooter drowned and possibly suffered a head injury, according to a provisional post-mortem.
Iwan Gwyn, from Llanaelhaearn, Gwynedd, died near Alorkpem island, close to the capital city Accra on 30 December.
An inquest into the 49-year-old's death was opened and adjourned in Caernarfon by coroner Kate Sutherland.
Ghanaian authorities said Mr Gwyn went out on a river but had not returned by nightfall at 18:00 local time.
Investigations found he had come off the water scooter and could not to be saved.
A provisional post mortem examination, held in Ghana, concluded Mr Gwyn died from asphyxiation or drowning, and a potential blunt head injury.
Investigations in Ghana continue.
Mr Gwyn, who had lived in Ghana for nine years, was married to Annie and had three children - Ben, Megan and Laura.
In January the family said Iwan "will be deeply missed by everyone" and said the support they had received had been "comforting for the whole family".
The former rugby player had supported Pwllheli RFC since he was a child. Paying tribute, the club called his death "tragic".