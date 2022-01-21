Rhosneigr carer jailed for defrauding Alzheimer's patient
A woman has been jailed for 16 months for emptying the bank account of a bedridden 93-year-old woman with Alzheimer's.
Mandy Murphy, 52, of Rhosneigr, Anglesey, admitted taking the bank card of Winifred Egerton, of Benllech, and defrauding her of £9,210 while she was in hospital.
Caernarfon Crown Court heard Murphy had repaid the money, which she took from her Post Office account.
Judge Timothy Petts said Murphy was motivated by greed.
Murphy was one of a team of carers who tended to Ms Egerton, who was bedridden.
The fraud was discovered by Ms Egerton's daughter in February 2021.
'Cruel and wicked'
The judge said Murphy had caused untold stress and anxiety to Ms Egerton's daughter, who described the crime as "cruel and wicked".
Richard Edwards, defending, said Murphy understood the moral outrage and was remorseful and ashamed, adding she had been in debt and suffered from anxiety and depression.
Judge Petts told Murphy according to a pre-sentence report she was motivated by greed stealing "twice as much as you need to pay off your debt to buy presents and carpets".
He added: "Sustained offending of this nature, a breach of trust towards vulnerable clients, needs to be punished by immediate custody."