Tomasz Waga: Cardiff murder accused extradited from Albania
- Published
An Albanian man wanted on suspicion of murder has been extradited to the UK and will appear before magistrates in Cardiff.
Gledis Mehalla, 20, is accused, alongside seven others, of the murder of Polish man Tomasz Waga, 23, in Cardiff on 28 January 2021.
He is the ninth person facing trial in connection with the case.
Tomasz Waga's body was found by a member of the public in Westville Road, Penylan,
The Home Office said South Wales Police issued an arrest request for Mehalla on suspicion of murder and grievous bodily harm and he was arrested by Albanian authorities on 2 October 2021.
The Home Office issued an extradition request, which was ordered by an Albanian Court in November 2021.
He was extradited on 20 January and will appear before Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Friday, 21 January.
All the men are due to stand trial on 28 February 2022 at Newport Crown Court.
Two others are still wanted in connection with Mr Waga's death are Artan Pelluci, 29, also of Cathays, and Elidon Elezi, 22, of East Finchley, London.