Newport: RSPCA appeals to find man filmed kicking cat
- Published
An appeal has been launched to find a man who was filmed kicking a cat which he had on a lead in Newport.
The man was filmed by a cyclist's head camera on a path off the Southern Distributor Road in the city at about 14:25 GMT on Wednesday 12 January.
In the footage, the cat, described as a Bengal-type breed with striped markings, was lying on the ground being kicked by the man.
The RSPCA has urged anyone with information to come forward.
Elaine Spence, from the RSPCA, said: "The man who witnessed this distressing incident also said he heard meowing and the sound of a shoe or boot making contact with the cat.
"The witness said the man was deliberately kicking the cat and he was shocked at what he saw."
The man is thought to be about 6ft (1.8m) tall, dark skinned and in his 30s. He was wearing a dark hoodie and jeans.
- BACKYARD BREEDERS: Breaking the law in brutal designer dog trade worth tens of thousands of pounds
- STORIES FROM WALES : Documentaries for curious minds