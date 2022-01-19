Carmarthenshire gritters strike halted after deal offered
- Published
Council gritters have suspended their industrial action after a new deal over pay and conditions was offered.
Two days of strike action have already taken place in Carmarthenshire and a further walkout started on Monday.
The GMB union had accused the council of "playing Russian roulette with the safety of Carmarthenshire residents".
The union said it and Unite held successful talks with management on Tuesday and an offer has been agreed which will be put to their members.
GMB regional organiser Peter Hill said: "We're glad the council has seen sense and come back to the table.
"We will need time for our members to vote on the new offer, so we've suspended any further action to allow us to discuss the offer in detail."
The suspended action was due to run until 21 January, with a further walk-out planned from 24 to 28 January, before the new offer was announced.
GMB said the action was over members not being stood down from work in the expected manner after being put on call.