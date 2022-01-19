Storm Christoph: Chirk road awaiting repair a year on
- Published
A road wrecked by a landslide caused by Storm Christoph a year ago has still not been repaired.
And villagers near Chirk are still waiting to hear when work fixing the section of the B5605 will begin.
Wrexham council will be updated on Wednesday about the route between Newbridge and Pentre.
About £1m of damage was caused after a section of of the road slid down an embankment at Newbridge.
The landslide pushed a path down an embankment towards the river Dee, cutting off a crossing point. This meant diversions of about 10 miles were required for some.
The authority's application for Welsh government funding for the repairs will be considered during the meeting.
The storm wrought havoc on Wrexham county resulting in about £2m in damage.
Homes were flooded and rescues carried out.
Chirk councillor, Frank Hemmings, said he felt "pretty confident" the Welsh government would support Wrexham council's bid for cash.
"It is affecting people, people going from Chirk to the supermarket in Cefn Mawr for example, or to the local authority household waste recycling centre, or people who work either side," he said.
"Now they have to go all the way around on the A483 and it makes the traffic heavier on there."
The Welsh government said it had provided funds for ground investigation and design works.
"These works will inform a future application by the council for funding for construction of the works required," a spokesman said.