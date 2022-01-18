Kinmel Bay: Man, in his 80s, found dead following flat fire
- Published
An investigation has been launched after a man, believed to be in his 80s, was found dead following a flat fire.
Crews were called to the blaze at Plas Foryd, Kinmel Bay, Conwy, at about 13:55 GMT on Tuesday.
Firefighters found the body of the man when inspecting damage inside the property.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service's Kevin Jones said: "Our deepest sympathies are extended to the family at this difficult time.
"The cause of the fire will be the subject of a joint investigation carried out by North Wales Fire and Rescue Service and North Wales Police."