Ashling Murphy killing: Wales vigil to 'show solidarity'
By Catherine Evans
BBC News
- Published
A vigil is being held in Wales to "show solidarity" after Ashling Murphy was killed in Ireland while out running.
The 23-year-old primary school teacher's body was found on the banks of the Grand Canal outside Tullamore, County Offaly, Northern Ireland, on Wednesday.
As with the abduction and murder of Sarah Everard, Ashling's death has raised concerns over women's safety.
The organiser of the vigil said it had made some women feel more vulnerable.
Ashling is thought to have been out jogging when she was attacked at about 16:00 GMT last Wednesday.
A man was arrested by Irish police on suspicion of murder on Tuesday after an emotional funeral service.
A vigil in her memory will be held in Grange Gardens, in the Grangetown area of Cardiff, from 18:00 GMT on Wednesday, followed by a group run.
Organiser Katie Elin-Salt said: "Like many people, I was absolutely horrified and devastated by the horrific murder of Ashling Murphy last week.
"I think there's something about people coming together in grief and standing up... and I also wanted to show solidarity with the family and friends of Ashling Murphy and I wanted them to see people coming together and know that people are really feeling this sad loss."
The vigil will also mark the murders of other young women, such as 18-year-old Lily Sullivan, who was found dead in Pembroke the week before Christmas, and women who died as a result of domestic violence.
"It's important we remember the women whose names we might not know as well," said Katie.
"We're going to be reflecting on all the women who lost their lives at the hands of male violence... their lives matter just as much."
She added she hoped men would attend the vigil as well as women, and emphasised the importance of education in reducing male violence against women.
"With the Sarah Everard hashtag it was #shewasjustwalkinghome, and now it's #shewasjustgoingforarun, and of course those things are true and people are killed while just living their lives. But ultimately it doesn't matter what a woman is doing, she should be able to do it safely," said Ms Elin-Salt.
"As women, when we run, when we walk home, when we go out with our friends, when we have sex, we have a fear and an awareness that men don't have to live with.
"When something like this happens, it changes the way you look at the world and it changes how women walk around the world.
"It's really important men stand up for their daughters, their sisters, their female friends. The narrative is changing - it's not 'protect your daughters', it's 'educate your sons'."
'Afraid after dark'
As Ashling Murphy's funeral was being held, some women said they felt her murder had once again shone a light on the issue of safety.
Mum-of-two Jane Cohen, 51, from Cardiff, said: "It's so sad that women should feel vulnerable and afraid when out on their own - especially after dark - but I know I do," she said.
"If I walk anywhere that's not well lit and people are not around I try to avoid it.
"I remember a while back walking from Cardiff Central Station very late at night and I felt I was being followed. I walked as fast as I could to my car and jumped in and quickly locked the door. It was a horrible feeling."
'I would never go running in the dark'
But nurse Cath Blyth, from Cardiff, said she refused to let it frighten her.
"I never think twice about going for a walk or a run during the daytime around the area where I live, even in the quieter areas," she said.
"I have heard of people being attacked on the cycle paths where I would go for a run but they're very rare and I always assume I'd be far less at risk as it's daytime.
"Maybe I am a bit naïve but I refuse to live my life in fear of what might happen. These events are rare and very unlikely. I am sensible though, I would never go running in the dark on my own in quiet areas."