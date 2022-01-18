Ryan Giggs: Trial of Wales boss adjourned over court space
- Published
Wales manager Ryan Giggs' trial has been delayed until 8 August due to a lack of court space.
Mr Giggs was due to go on trial at Manchester Crown Court on 24 January, accused of assault and coercive behaviour.
However, a pre-trial hearing was told there was nowhere available in the building to hear the case.
Mr Giggs' barrister, Chris Daw, QC, said his client was "extremely disappointed" at the development.
All parties agreed to the new date, and the trial is set to last a minimum of five days.
Mr Giggs has pleaded not guilty to using controlling behaviour and assaulting his ex-girlfriend.
The former Manchester United player has also pleaded not guilty to a charge of common assault by beating on his ex-girlfriend's younger sister.
On Tuesday, Judge Hilary Manley said: "Unfortunately it has become necessary to vacate this trial from the list.
"The reason for this is because there is not a court available to accommodate this trial.
"Due to the large backlog of court cases, which has been exacerbated by the pandemic and the need for social distancing, this is a situation which is a daily reality for the criminal courts."
Mr Giggs, who is on leave from his position as manager of Wales, is one of British football's most-decorated players following his 24-year career at Old Trafford.
He was appointed an OBE in 2007 before winning the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year in 2009.