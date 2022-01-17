Cardiff: Police get extra search powers after violence
Police in Cardiff have been given extra powers to stop and search anyone in the city centre after a number of violent incidents.
The Section 60 notice will be in place for 24 hours from 16:20 GMT on Monday, South Wales Police said.
It has been issued after a number of incidents where violence "has been threatened or used", the force added.
"There is a real concern that this matter could escalate," South Wales Police said in a statement.
The notice authorises any uniformed officer to search any pedestrian or vehicle within an area covering most of the city centre.
Section 60 notices are used to "prevent serious violence" or to "apprehend persons carrying weapons", the force has said.
"There will be an ongoing police presence in the area to provide reassurance to our communities."
Police have asked anyone with information on those "seeking violence" or "carrying weapons" to get in touch.
What is a Section 60 notice?
A Section 60 notice allows officers to search people without requiring "reasonable grounds".
They are usually issued in areas following violent incidents, or if police expect a crime to take place.
A notice can be used to cover a specific area, often for a set period of time, and only when a senior officer believes there is a possibility of serious violence, or weapons are involved.
If stopped by the police you must comply, however they should tell you why they are stopping you, what they expect to find, and offer you a receipt of the search.