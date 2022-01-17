Wales weather: Met Office issues freezing fog warning
- Published
Forecasters have warned parts of Wales to expect freezing fog.
The yellow warning, which suggests a "low level" of disruption, covers Caerphilly, Cardiff, Monmouthshire, Newport, Powys and Torfaen from 19:00 GMT on Monday until 12:00 on Tuesday.
Visibility could be reduced to 100m in some places, the Met Office warned.
The fog may cause hazardous driving conditions and is expected to lift to form low cloud in many areas but remain foggy in others into the afternoon.
The Met Office said there could be delays to bus and train services and flights could be cancelled or delayed.