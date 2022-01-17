CPD Llanberis backs player after racism allegation
- Published
A football team has said it fully backs one of its players following claims he was racially abused during a match.
Ifan Mansoor said he was abused towards the end of the game while playing for the Gwynedd side CPD Llanberis against Meliden FC on Saturday.
Opponents Meliden denied any racial abuse took place towards the 21-year-old and said it was fully cooperating with the inquiry.
North Wales Coast Football Association said it was awaiting further details.
The game was abandoned after Llanberis' players walked off the pitch, following the alleged comments.
Following a meeting on Sunday evening, the club said the allegations had been referred to North Wales Police, North Wales Coast FA and Football Association of Wales.
A statement added: "As a club, we stand resolutely behind our player and fully support him. At this point in time, CPD Llanberis will not be issuing any further comment."