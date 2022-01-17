St David's Day: Could Gwynedd make it a bank holiday?
St David's Day could become a bank holiday for council workers if plans are approved by their local authority.
Gwynedd council's cabinet meets on Tuesday to discuss a way forward, after asking the UK government to allow Wales to create its own holidays, as in Scotland and Northern Ireland.
Options include making an extra holiday for staff in 2022 by changing their annual leave entitlement.
The UK government refused to devolve power over bank holidays to Wales.
The council said trade unions had been consulted about the proposals for staff, but teachers employed by the council would not be able to take an extra holiday through a local agreement alone.
It would cost the council about £200,000 to make 1 March a bank holiday, according to its finance team, as casual staff would need to be employed "to ensure service continuity during staff absences".
Cabinet member Nia Jeffreys, councillor for Porthmadog east, said: "It's obviously an important day for our nation and a day that's very close to our hearts, so it would be great to see it marked across the country as a bank holiday.
"It is costly, we're not hiding that - £200,000 - and it is difficult to work out with different staff and everything, but it is possible."
She called on the governments in Wales and Westminster to make it a bank holiday for people in all walks of life, not just council workers.
"They do it for other things, for example the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, so why not do it for a day that's so important to us here in Wales?
"It would be good to see St David's Day as a national bank holiday for everyone in Wales."
In its agenda, the council expressed its disappointment regarding the response from Westminster.
"On the basis of this extremely disappointing response, it is evident that the current Westminster government has no intention, at this moment in time, to devolve this power and it will not therefore be possible to respond positively to the full council's wishes by means of a decision by Welsh government for the time being," it said.
What about the rest of Wales?
St David's day was previously celebrated as a holiday in Anglesey, shortly after local government reorganisation and creation of the Isle of Anglesey county council in 1996.
But the council said reorganisation had led to changes in terms and conditions, which resulted in staff losing certain benefits.
"As part of a compromise deal reached, staff were offered St David's Day as a statutory/concessionary holiday," said a council spokesperson.
"The St David's Day holiday came to an end on Anglesey after the formal adoption of single status (job evaluation) in 2015."
In Carmarthenshire, the leader of the council has written to Welsh government to ask for an all-Wales approach on St David's Day.
Powys council said a motion to make 1 March a bank holiday lost by 12 votes in 2018.
No other councils revealed plans to mark St David's Day as a bank holiday when contacted by BBC Wales.