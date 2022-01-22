Freebirth: 'Giving birth without medical help felt safer'

Powys: The health board said it had maintained full service provision, including home births and midwife-led birth centres and had had no significant periods of short staffing. One birth partner can be present during the birth and wherever possible to remain until discharged. It said as it aimed to return women home within six hours of the birth there was no need for visitor provision. It said its records indicate no-one under its care opted to give birth without a medical professional being present during 2021.