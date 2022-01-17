Pacific volcano: Daughter's fears after Tonga tsunami
A woman unable to contact her parents after a volcano erupted near Tonga has called it "one of the toughest moments" of her life.
Siniva Filise, 42, from Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, has been struggling to call parents Fakahau and Lioneti Valu.
An undersea volcano erupted on Saturday, sending tsunami waves crashing across Tonga's shores.
Ms Filise has since received word her parents are "safe and well" from a former colleague in the country.
The eruption has prevented international communications to the islands, leaving friends and family members around the world anxiously trying to get in touch with loved ones.
Ms Filise told the PA news agency: "I woke up on Saturday morning and saw what was happening in Tonga on social media. I tried to call my mum but I couldn't get through.
"It would have been the middle of the night [in Tonga] and I was just thinking about my parents in the dark, just the two of them… It was the worst feeling ever."
After failing to contact them, Ms Filise decided to "chance it" and messaged a former colleague on Facebook who is a member of the armed forces in Tonga assisting on the emergency response.
"International calls still can't get through but the Armed Forces have satellite connectivity," she said.
"I begged her to try and give them a call and I cried last night when she messaged me and said she had managed to speak to them and they were both fine.
"That's the only the message I've had but it gives me a glimmer of hope, even though I haven't been able to speak to them directly."
Ms Filise grew up on the mainland of Tonga with her five siblings and has remained close with her family despite moving to the UK 16 years ago.
"The Tonga people are very family orientated people and even though me and my siblings are overseas, my mum will call us every morning before we go to work," she said.
"We are so close and we're so used to having my mum call us that when something like [the volcanic eruption] happens… I just feel helpless."