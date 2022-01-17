BBC News

Brick smashes through Cardiff City Ladies team bus on M4

Image source, Google
Image caption,
"Luckily" there were no injuries, tweeted head coach James Fishlock

Cardiff City Ladies team escaped injuries after a brick was thrown at their bus from a motorway bridge, scattering glass inside the vehicle.

It smashed through a glass sunroof and landed on an empty seat as the team were returning to Cardiff on the M4 after an away game at Oxford on Sunday.

Head coach James Fishlock said "luckily" no one was hurt.

"What goes through people heads? It's crazy and so dangerous," he tweeted.

