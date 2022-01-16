Football 'racism': Llanberis-Meliden game abandoned
A football match was abandoned when one of the teams walked off following allegedly racially abused.
Ifan Mansoor said he was abused towards the end of the game while playing for the Gwynedd village of Llanberis against Meliden FC.
The 21-year-old winger said a complaint was made to the Football Association of Wales (FAW) after Saturday's fixture.
In a Facebook post, Meliden said the club "will not tolerate racism and will fully assist the FAW".
North Wales Coast Football Association said it was awaiting further information about the incident after being informed on Saturday afternoon.
'Really upset'
Mr Mansoor said he had tried to tell the referee about the alleged racism
"Then the managers went up to the ref. We - as a team - walked off the pitch," he said.
"Never has anyone ever been racist to me before.
"We made the complaint to the FAW and the police are coming over today.
"It's horrible - it was a shock to start off with. I have been really upset about it."
Mr Mansoor has played with Llanberis since he was five and he joined the men's team at the age of 16.
In their Facebook post, Meliden said the match was abandoned after "an alleged racist remark was made".
The Denbighshire club added that "this will now be in the hands of the FAW" and that "Meliden Football Club will not tolerate racism and will fully assist the FAW with their enquiries".