Nextbike resumes in Cardiff after vandalism and thefts
- Published
A bike sharing scheme has resumed after being suspended for two months due to vandalism, theft and threats on staff.
But Nextbike, which runs rental bikes in Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan, said it shut four stations at higher risk of crime and with low use, and it apologised for any inconvenience.
However, it said it was installing 11 new e-bike stations across the area.
About 400 bikes are initially being made available, rising to 900 in the next two months, the firm said.
In November, Nextbike UK managing director Krysia Solheim said the amount of vandalism and theft was "staggering" and not something seen anywhere else in the UK.
But she warned it would have "no other choice but to pull the scheme permanently" if the vandalism and theft continued.
Stations have been closed in Cardiff at Brachdy Road, Stacey Road, Newport Road, and Star Hub, Splott.
Nextbike said it was working with the police and local groups including Cardiff Council Youth Services to "connect with young people" and "encourage them to value cycling as a whole".