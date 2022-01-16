Covid: Call to cut self-isolation to five days in Wales
- Published
A charity giving care and help to people with learning disabilities wants Wales' Covid self-isolation periods cut to get staff back to work more quickly.
Perthyn head Steve Cox said January has been the most challenging period in the pandemic with staff off and isolating.
Its staff who test positive in England must isolate for five days, compared with seven in Wales.
Wales First Minister Mark Drakeford said changes could be made if backed up by new evidence.
Mr Cox said: "It would be really helpful if we were able to get staff back as quickly as possible and we want to do that in a way that is safe for them and safe for the people they support.
"Given that there's a criteria of having two negative tests to come back we feel that is enough of a safeguard.
'Situation has been so desperate'
"Another thing, in England after day 10, there is no need to do further tests which we would also welcome."
Perthyn, with offices in Powys and Shropshire, employs about 850 staff and provides support for more than 250 people across Wales and the east Midlands, according to its website.
Mr Cox, its chief executive, said that "getting staff back has been an absolute priority for us so anything that can be done to speed that process up would really help", providing they returned negative tests.
"The safeguards are there," he said.
"The situation has been so desperate for these last few weeks for many organisations - that having just one or two people back - makes such a difference."
From Monday, people in England will be able to leave isolation after negative lateral flow tests on days five and six.
Ministers touted the move as a way to reduce staffing pressures in some sectors.
'We are yet to see that evidence'
The self-isolation period was previously cut from 10 to seven days, and that is still the case in Wales.
Announcing the changes in England, UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said UK Health Security Agency data showed that two-thirds of positive cases were no longer infectious by day five.
On Friday, Mr Drakeford said: "We will study whatever evidence is now available and if we think it is safe, if our chief medical officer and scientific adviser say to us that we can now move down the days in a way that doesn't cause risk to others, of course that's what we will do.
"But we are yet to see that evidence or to get that advice."