Rhyl: High Street shut 'for three months' over unsafe buildings
A high street could remain closed to traffic for three months, prompting an outcry from shopkeepers.
A section of Rhyl's High Street was blocked off when two buildings were deemed unsafe following a structural inspection two weeks ago.
Denbighshire council said it had to ensure public safety but the road could remain open to pedestrians and business deliveries could continue.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said about 20 shops were affected.
"I'm annoyed and upset," said Helen Starkey, who has run High Street News for the past 16 years.
"It's going to affect my business, and it's going to affect all the others too.
"There are a lot of independent retailers on this street."
Hayden Perham, who has run Perham Prints for six years, said businesses were "furious" .
"Just like every other business, I put my all into this. I live and breathe the business," he said.
"Sales have gone so low, and we are doing what we can to get sales online.
"But this is a massive hit to Rhyl High Street. We can't let it happen.
"We've been told three months. That was a minimum."
Tim Roberts, who has run Tim's Coffee for the past four years, it was "very inconvenient" especially with trade still reeling from the Covid pandemic.
"Things are hard. It's not on," he said.
Denbighshire souncil told the Daily Post: "The council has a legal duty to ensure the safety of the public and secure the buildings before demolition is carried out.
"In the meantime, the road can still be accessed for emergency or essential use and for deliveries for businesses in the area."
A petition has been set up and a meeting has been called for next week.