Swansea: Hairdryer safety alert after house fire
- Published
An overheated hairdryer left on a pile of clothing is believed to have caused a house fire, prompting a safety alert.
Three fire crews tackled the bedroom blaze at a property at Ravenhill, Swansea, on Thursday.
Will Bowen, from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said hairdryers could pose a risk as they "stay hot for some time" after use.
"You should place it on a non-flammable surface and away from any other combustible items," he said.
"Hairdryers are used, every day, in many households, so it's very important to check them now and then to make sure that they remain safe to use.
"You should make sure that the electrical cable is not twisted and that there are no exposed wires at the plug, or where they enter the hairdryer, and check that the air intake at the rear of the dryer is clear of dust and hair," he said.