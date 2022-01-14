Samuel Barker inquest: Pupils not allowed to open bus doors
Children should not have been allowed to operate school bus doors, an inquest into the death of a seven-year-old boy hit by a minbus was told.
Samuel Barker suffered "catastrophic" head injuries, the jury has heard.
The inquest has previously heard that Samuel and his brother opened and closed the bus doors themselves before it was driven off near Monmouth.
Monmouthshire council's driver rule book said "never to allow pupils to operate doors", unless in an emergency.
Debra-Hill Howells, a council official with responsibility for passenger transport, said drivers should operate the doors themselves.
She said: "It's about safeguarding the safety of the passengers on that route".
Answering a question from a juror, Mrs Hill-Howells said there had been two incidents where monitoring officers found "drivers haven't been complying" with the rule.
The Health and Safety Executive issued the council with an improvement notice following Samuel's death which caused the council to review its arrangements for school transport.
The notice extended beyond the issues surrounding Samuel's death.
Mrs Hill-Howells said procedures have now been changed, including creating transport officers who check buses at schools during morning and afternoon drop-off.
The Health and Safety Executive is now satisfied the requirements of the improvement notice have been met, the inquest was told.
The inquest previously heard Samuel had been travelling home from school on the bus with his brother and one other passenger on 13 January 2020.
