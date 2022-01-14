Missing man Mark Pullin from Colwyn Bay found dead in Bodelwyddan
- Published
A missing man has been found dead after police and members of a number of search organisations looked for him.
Mark Pullin, 42, from Colwyn Bay, Conwy borough, was discovered in the Bodelwyddan area of Denbighshire.
North Wales Police said the circumstances were not currently believed to be suspicious, and the coroner has been informed.
Paying tribute, his family said his death had caused "considerable distress."
They added: "As a family, his daughter, mother, father, brother and uncle are trying to understand what happened, as are the mother of his child, and his stepfather.
"We are grateful for all the sympathy and support, but ask that we are left to grieve in peace."
The volunteer group North East Wales Search and Rescue said its members looked for Mr Pullin for two days.
He was found "after a protracted and complex search," and the group said: "Our condolences go out to his family and friends".
Its members were joined by other groups from Cheshire and Anglesey, and the Search and Rescue Dogs Association Wales.