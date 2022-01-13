Lampeter man died from dog bite injuries, police say
A man who was bitten by dogs died as a result of the injuries he sustained, police have said.
John William Jones, 68, was found dead by officers in Pleasant Hill in Lampeter, Ceredigion, on 10 January.
Officers had responded to reports that a man had been bitten by dogs in the house at about 17:00 GMT.
Dyfed-Powys Police said a preliminary post-mortem examination suggested "all injuries... were dog inflicted and resulted in his death".
A woman was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control and has been released under investigation.
Selwyn Walters, mayor of Lampeter, said the town was "shocked and disturbed" by the death.
Police have confirmed that dogs, which did not fall under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991, were sedated and "removed safely from the scene".
One of the dogs died of natural causes while sedated in the care of the vet, police said.
An inquest into Mr Jones's death has been opened and adjourned.