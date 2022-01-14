Covid: Dad fears for mentally ill daughter in isolation
By Brendon Williams
BBC News
- Published
A father fears his mentally ill daughter could kill herself while isolating after catching Covid.
Aled Hughes' daughter Catherine, 18, tested positive on 4 January, but negative on days six and seven of her confinement.
He said Catherine, a patient at Wrexham Maelor Hospital's Heddfan unit, was told to quarantine until January 20.
Wales and UK guidance advises 14-day isolation for hospital patients, a week longer than for the general population.
Mr Hughes, who previously lost a son with mental health problems, wants that changed.
He said: "The other day she phoned her mother up to ask if she could help her kill herself.
"She was doing quite well, but now that has all been undone with the extended quarantine."
He could not understand why the quarantine period for staff was just seven days, but double that for patients.
"It's just not doing her any good whatsoever," Mr Hughes said. "Any good work that was done has been undone."
Mr Hughes, from Prestatyn, Denbighshire, said it was more than a week since his daughter tested positive.
"They still insist on locking her in her room, essentially, with five-minute breaks every now and then for a cigarette," he said.
Mr Hughes said his daughter was missing being with other patients.
'Worse and worse'
She was admitted to the Heddfan unit last autumn and appeared to be making good progress.
Mr Hughes praised the "excellent" staff for doing all they could but called for a policy change.
Catherine has consented to being identified by the BBC.
Mr Hughes said his daughter coped with the initial isolation, but the quarantine extension was making her "worse and worse."
"I've already lost one child and I don't want to lose another one," Mr Hughes said.
He was unaware of any scientific reason why patients need isolate for longer.
"She's in the safest place she can be, but she has managed to self-harm and cut herself even in a secure unit," he said.
Vale of Clwyd Member of the Senedd (MS) Gareth Davies called for a review of the situation.
He has written to Betsi Cadwaladr health board chief executive Jo Whitehead, describing the extended period as "overzealous and disproportionate" for patients such as Catherine.
The health board said it was following its own infection prevention and control guidance, which it said was in line with Welsh government rules.
The board's mental health services head, Teresa Owen, said: "We understand this can be a difficult time for patients and their families.
"We will liaise with them directly to provide as much support as possible, while also ensuring any arrangements continue to protect other patients, visitors and staff at our sites from infection."
The Welsh government said the 14-day period was kept under review.
A spokesman said: "Our guidance on self-isolation for people in hospital with Covid-19 is different to that in the wider population because of the increased vulnerability of people in hospitals."