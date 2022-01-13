Crossbow murder: Gerald Corrigan asked partner to call accused
A fatally injured retired lecturer's last words to his partner were to tell her to call the man now accused of defrauding him, a court has heard.
Gerald Corrigan, 74, was shot with a crossbow outside his home on Anglesey in April 2019.
Richard Wyn Lewis, 50, from Llanfair yn Neubwll, denies taking more than £200,000 from Mr Corrigan and Marie Bailey, 67, over several years.
Mold Crown Court was told the alleged fraud was unrelated to the murder.
Giving evidence via a video link on Thursday, Ms Bailey said Mr Corrigan had not wanted her to drive in the dark to follow him to hospital after the attack.
She said: "He was in a great deal of pain but he didn't stop thinking of me. He didn't want me to drive in the dark."
The court heard he asked her to call someone he trusted to take care of her - Mr Lewis.
"He told me to call Wyn. It was the last words he ever spoke to me," Ms Bailey said.
The court previously heard that Mr Lewis "isolated" Mr Corrigan and took cash payments from the couple, which they believed were related to the development and sale of their home, Gof Du, as well as to buy horses.
Ms Bailey said Mr Corrigan knew "something was wrong" and accused Mr Lewis of being a liar, but hoped the sale of the property would go through and they could move on.
Sam Robinson QC, defending Mr Lewis, said: "This was the person Gerry told you was a liar, but the first person he thought of to look after you in that situation?"
Ms Bailey replied: "I can't tell you why he had that difference of feeling".
Mr Robinson implied Mr Corrigan's accusation could have been a "throwaway comment".
Ms Bailey said: "It wasn't a throwaway comment. This was towards the end when we were hoping to leave Gof Du and it was a tissue of lies. It was never going to happen, but Gerry didn't know that, neither did I."
Mr Robinson asked if Mr Corrigan was capable of standing up for himself and showing anger.
"He certainly knew what he wanted... he was capable of great anger, yes. But he was very much a grown up and capable of controlling his anger," Ms Bailey said.
Mr Robinson implied he would boss Mr Lewis around, but Ms Bailey disagreed.
"I don't think Gerry ordered Wyn about. Not in the way you suggest," she said.
Mr Lewis is accused of 11 counts of fraud against a number of victims and intending to pervert the course of justice.
His partner Siwan Mclean is accused of money laundering by allowing £50,000 of stolen money into her bank account for the alleged purchase of the old school.
Both deny all charges. The trial continues.