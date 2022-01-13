Minibus death: Samuel Barker suffered 'catastrophic injuries'
A seven-year-old boy suffered "catastrophic injuries to his head" after being hit by a school minibus near Monmouth.
Samuel Barker had been travelling home from school on the bus with his brother and one other passenger on 13 January 2020, an inquest jury was told.
The minibus was operated by CDS travel on behalf of Monmouthshire Council.
It was driven by its regular driver, John Jason Bevan, who was well known to Samuel Barker and his family.
The bus was running ahead of schedule and reached Samuel's home earlier than usual, meaning his mother was not there to meet it, the inquest heard.
Assistant coroner for Gwent Sarah Le Fervre said Samuel and his brother "opened and closed the minibus doors themselves" before Mr Bevan drove away.
Mr Bevan drove away, and did not realise he had hit Samuel.
The coroner said Samuel's mother, Catherine Barker, was "scrambling to get her shoes on" to meet her sons off the bus, and when she got outside she initially only saw Samuel's brother before seeing Samuel lying on his side.
Mrs Barker "knew instantly" that Samuel had suffered "catastrophic injuries" and he died shortly afterwards, the inquest heard.
The inquest continues.