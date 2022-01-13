Christopher Kapessa: Challenge over failure to charge boy
A judicial review is challenging prosecutors for failing to charge a 14-year-old who allegedly caused another teenager's river death.
Christopher Kapessa, 13, was reportedly pushed into the River Cynon in Rhondda Cynon Taf in 2019.
Although police found evidence he was pushed, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) decided not to prosecute.
Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb has allowed an application by Christopher's mother Alina Joseph for a judicial review.
It is being heard at the High Court in London.
Two High Court Judges will look at the decision and about a dozen campaigners and friends have gathered at the Royal Courts of Justice.
They have lit candles outside the courts ahead of the review to remember Christopher, who would have turned 16 last week.
#16thbirthday— JusticeForChristopherKapessa (@JKapessa) January 6, 2022
16, the start of so many milestones; a first job, college, friends, cars, the rest of his life. We cannot help but wonder how much he would have achieved had his life not been taken from him. We must demand justice for Christopher #JusticeForChristopherKapessa pic.twitter.com/zbmt5v7Y8z
Christopher's uncle Mak King is at the hearing.
MP for Cynon Valley Beth Winter said: "It's a very difficult day and it's unimaginable what the family has had to endure.
"Today is about finding out the truth, about justice and hopefully reconciliation."
A judicial review is a procedure that allows anyone who has been affected by a decision or a failure to act by a public authority to apply to the courts to rule whether those actions were lawful or not.
The judge allowed the application on five grounds, including that the CPS's decision failed to "properly value human life" and that "undue and improper weight" was given to the impact of the prosecution on the teenage suspect.
The CPS had said it was not in the public interest to prosecute the boy, who was 14 at the time, and strongly denied race played any part in its decision - as claimed by Christopher's mother.