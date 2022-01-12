Carmarthenshire: Teacher, 23, lost control of wheel before crash
- Published
A young teacher died after losing control of the car she was driving before crashing into a cement mixer, an inquest has heard.
Beca Mai Richards, 23, from Llangain in Carmarthenshire, died in hospital six days after the incident on 20 August.
Coroner Paul Bennett said she died from head injuries.
He added it would not have been possible for Ms Richards to correct her steering or for the lorry driver to avoid her.
The inquest in Haverfordwest heard that the "loving and kind-hearted" teacher was driving north on the A478 between Narberth and Penblewin in Pembrokeshire when her black Vauxhall Corsa was involved in the crash.
David Stacey, from Dyfed-Powys Police, told the inquest Ms Richards had lost control of her car and it crossed the carriageway while rotating into the path of the oncoming lorry.
Mr Stacey said it was unclear how Ms Richards lost control of the car as there was no evidence of excessive speed, use of drugs, mobile phone, or a health emergency.