Lampeter: Woman arrested as man bitten by dog dies
- Published
A man in his 60s has died at the scene after being bitten by a dog.
Dyfed-Powys Police said officers were called just after 17:00 GMT on 10 January to a report that a man had been bitten by dogs living within the household.
A woman was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control.
She has been released under investigation pending further police enquiries.
Dyfed-Powys Police said the three dogs involved did not fall under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 and have been removed from the property.