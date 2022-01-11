'Novice' cavers rescued after getting lost near Crickhowell
Two inexperienced cavers were stuck underground in one of Britain's longest cave systems for more than 16 hours.
The pair, aged 19 and 30, were reported missing in Ogof Daren Cilau near Crickhowell, Powys, on Saturday.
They had gone in on Friday afternoon and aimed to be out by midnight, but got lost in the maze of passageways and tried to retrace their steps.
South and Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team (SMWCRT) escorted the cold and tired "novices" to the exit.
Gary Mitchell from SMWCRT said the "enthusiastic" cavers were had got a "fair way through" when they got stuck and eventually began retracing their steps.
"They were on their way out under their own steam, to be fair to them, but they were tired and one was very cold, possibly hypothermic, and they needed our help," said Mr Mitchell.
He said the pair had good lamps but their "personal kit, such as food, was limited".