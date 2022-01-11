Covid: Welsh word cwtch used in Parliament for first time
The popular Welsh word cwtch has been used for the first time in the UK Parliament.
It commonly means a hug or cuddle but has no literal English translation.
Brecon and Radnorshire MP Fay Jones said cwtch while questioning Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the House of Commons on 5 January.
It is the only time the word has been recorded in Hansard, which publicly publishes a record of all parliamentary debates verbatim.
The Conservative politician was criticising Wales' Covid regulations last Wednesday and said: "On Friday, I will be holding my team meeting in the local pub because under Welsh government rules we are not allowed to go to our socially distanced office.
"We cannot do Parkrun and we cannot watch outdoor sport on the touchline - but we can cwtch up together in the clubhouse to watch it.
"May I commend the prime minister for his bold decisions, and ask whether he agrees that the inconsistencies in the rules in Wales are not just ludicrous, but are harming the Welsh economy?"
Mr Johnson replied referring to the country's rules, which include mask-wearing indoors and the two-metre rule in public venues, as "baroque eccentricities".
Ms Jones tweeted: "Absolutely delighted to learn this morning that my use of the word 'cwtch' in the Commons last week was the first time that word has ever been used in Parliament."
In 2019, another Welsh MP, Rhondda's Chris Bryant, was making an ultimately unsuccessful run for election as Commons Speaker when he said that MPs "need more of a cwtch" - although he said it in interviews outside the chamber.