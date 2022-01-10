Rocio Cifuentes becomes Wales children's commissioner
The daughter of political refugees has been appointed as Wales' new children's commissioner.
Rocio Cifuentes, who arrived in the country as a one-year-old with her parents who fled Chile, went on to study at Cambridge University before completing a master's degree at Swansea University.
She will take up the position in April 2022 when Sally Holland's tenure ends.
The first minister said he was proud Ms Cifuentes was taking over the role.
The role of the commissioner is to promote and protect children's rights and ensure that the Welsh government's policies and legislation benefit children and young people.
A cross-party panel of Senedd members recommended Ms Cifuentes for the position.
'Strong voice'
Mr Drakeford said: "The role of children's commissioner for Wales is an extremely important one - the pandemic has caused huge disruption to the lives of children.
"That's why it's so important to continue to have a strong voice to speak up for them and to inform our decision-making."
Paying tribute to the current children's commissioner Sally Holland, he said: "From embedding children's rights in key places of legislation, to providing an insight into children's experiences of the pandemic, via the large-scale, internationally renowned 'Coronavirus and me' surveys, Sally Holland has made an impressive and long-lasting contribution to a generation of children in Wales."
Ms Cifuentes said: "It's an immense honour and privilege to be appointed as the children's commissioner for Wales.
"As the first minister says, the role of commissioner will be more important now that it ever has been, delivering for the generation of children that have lived through coronavirus.
"To all the children and young people of Wales, I make the commitment today to ensure your voice, your views and your future is at the heart of everything we do."
Ms Cifuentes is currently the chief executive of Ethnic Minorities and Youth Support Team (EYST), Wales' leading organisation supporting black, Asian and minority ethnic communities, having led the organisation since its inception in 2005.
She previously worked for the Council of Ethnic Minority Voluntary Organisations, Swansea Young Single Homelessness Project, Gower College and Swansea University.
She had studied social and political science at Cambridge University, and then completed a master's in social research at Swansea University.